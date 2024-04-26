Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.