Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MHC.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.58.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MHC.UN

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

MHC.UN opened at C$20.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.69. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$19.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40.

In other news, Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.