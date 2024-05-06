Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LILA opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 106,900 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

