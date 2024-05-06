Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LILA opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.
Insider Activity
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.