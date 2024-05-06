Curis (CRIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRIS stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Curis has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

