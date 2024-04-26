H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

Institutional Trading of H World Group

H World Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. H World Group has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.