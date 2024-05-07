Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,871,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,375. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,084,338 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

