Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 59,165 Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODD. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 3.8 %

Oddity Tech stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.31. 1,286,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,549. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. On average, analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

