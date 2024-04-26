Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives $16.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

