AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Up 6.3% After Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53. 107,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 149,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,134.04%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.06 million, a PE ratio of 788.60 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock worth $578,848 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after buying an additional 401,322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

