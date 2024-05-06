XRUN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $114,907.32 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, XRUN has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $44.30 million and approximately $114,907.32 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,492,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

Telegram

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

