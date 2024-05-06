Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 1,277 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,661. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth $760,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vicor by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.