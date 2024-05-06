Donal L. Mulligan Acquires 30,000 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $999.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 21.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Herbalife by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

