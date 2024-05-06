James W. Wert Sells 1,000 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $26,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. 14,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $340.87 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

