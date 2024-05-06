Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Insider Bob Belan Sells 1,325,000 Shares

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 1,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76), for a total value of A$1,525,075.00 ($1,003,338.82).
Bob Belan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Bob Belan sold 1,453,000 shares of Latitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$1,670,950.00 ($1,099,309.21).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69.
Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in digital payments, instalments, and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand Pay, Australia and New Zealand Money, and Other. It provides various lending products comprising latitude loans, personal loans, motor loans, and credit cards.
