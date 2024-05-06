Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 1,709 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $383.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

