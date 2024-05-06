Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,009,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,881,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

