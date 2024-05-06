Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,485,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $10,598,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 660,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,382. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

