BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$330.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.7 million. BILL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.030 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.35.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Trading Up 0.2 %

BILL traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. BILL has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.