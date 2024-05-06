Stratis Price Tops $0.0846 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $44,402.99 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.75 or 0.04859528 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00058992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003748 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

