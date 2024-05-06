GateToken Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.15 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00012777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $752.62 million and $4.15 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011715 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,237.27 or 1.00074270 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003635 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,220,999 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,220,999.34626381 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.15454618 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,075,117.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

