Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.13. 716,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

