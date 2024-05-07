Avalanche Market Cap Hits $14.26 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $37.47 or 0.00058817 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.26 billion and approximately $564.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 439,225,848 coins and its circulating supply is 380,536,208 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

