IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after acquiring an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after acquiring an additional 137,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after acquiring an additional 76,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.34. 228,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.