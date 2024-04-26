Insider Buying: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Trading Down 2.2 %

GL traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $73.87. 3,092,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.