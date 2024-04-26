iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $41.06. 7,702,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,631,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

