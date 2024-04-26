Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $482.31.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $478.89. The company had a trading volume of 139,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $264.88 and a 12-month high of $501.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $8,067,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,795,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

