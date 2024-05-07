WELL Health Technologies (WEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect WELL Health Technologies to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.96 million.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.