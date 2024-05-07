BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Cut to $110.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BWXT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

BWXT stock traded down $11.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

