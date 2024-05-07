Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 791,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,659. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -1.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $163,398.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,470,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $933,553.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $163,398.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,470,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

