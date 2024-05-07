Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $50.83 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $50.83 million and $234,450.66 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,620,627 coins and its circulating supply is 35,979,822 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

