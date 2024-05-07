Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

Teradata Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. 2,250,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

