Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Insider Purchases £70,200 in Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £70,200 ($86,709.49).

Mears Group Stock Performance

Mears Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.38). 3,643,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,456. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £345.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,349.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mears Group plc has a one year low of GBX 207.50 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 379.50 ($4.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,230.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 420 ($5.19) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

