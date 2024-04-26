Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

SLV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,258,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,940,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

