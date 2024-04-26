Meritage Portfolio Management Has $700,000 Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after buying an additional 2,447,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,421 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,136,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 812,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,679,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 507,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,006. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

