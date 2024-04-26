SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SDY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.94. 124,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,646. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.