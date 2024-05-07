Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 54.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 694,243 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 298,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.