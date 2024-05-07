Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ELEV has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

