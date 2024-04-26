Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. 2,549,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,975. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

