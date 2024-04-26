Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.04

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$49.04 and last traded at C$48.76, with a volume of 152736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.78.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

