Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.70), Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $5.53 on Friday, reaching $151.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,748. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

View Our Latest Report on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.