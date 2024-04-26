Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

ASGN Stock Down 3.3 %

ASGN stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. ASGN has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. ASGN’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in ASGN by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 38.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

