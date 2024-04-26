Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.50. 1,237,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,793,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

