Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 83,232 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,232 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in V.F. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,306,000 after purchasing an additional 207,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 1,004,583 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 44.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,916,000 after buying an additional 856,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 3,228,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155,907. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

