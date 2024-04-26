Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 1,967 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,414. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

