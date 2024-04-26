NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.19. 4,991,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,847,713. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

