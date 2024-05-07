Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $796,000 Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,733 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sabine Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $238,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. 37,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,141. The company has a market cap of $916.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.20% and a return on equity of 1,059.66%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.598 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 103.88%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

