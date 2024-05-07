Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,450. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.