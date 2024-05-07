Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 48.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. 8,585,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,124,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.