Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 48.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. 8,585,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,124,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
