Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up 0.9% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 908,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,151. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

