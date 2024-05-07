SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) is Lincoln National Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,118 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 3.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 12.78% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $206,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 100,886 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 81,503 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 63,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP remained flat at $25.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 191,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,551. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

